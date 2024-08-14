Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $38.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 637,947 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.