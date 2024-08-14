Insteel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Insteel Industries Price Performance
IIIN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,362. The company has a market capitalization of $617.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
