Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 942.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Stories

