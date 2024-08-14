Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells 5,490 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

