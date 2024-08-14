Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Up 1.8 %

CRVL traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $321.46.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.