Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Up 1.8 %
CRVL traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.75. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $321.46.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.