Insider Buying: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) SVP Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at $532,007.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinseo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Trinseo by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Stories

