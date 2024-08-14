Insider Buying: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 190,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,575,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 94.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

