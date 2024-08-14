Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Buys C$256,274.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,274.00.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,871 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$37,251.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Brookfield Corporation bought 12,500 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$340,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE BBU.UN opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a one year low of C$16.86 and a one year high of C$31.82.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU.UN

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.