Insider Buying: Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) Insider Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Richardson acquired 1,200,000 shares of Anson Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,400.00 ($76,578.95).
Anson Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
About Anson Resources
