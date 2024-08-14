Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Inseego Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 179,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth $274,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

