InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:IPO traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

