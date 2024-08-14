Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $56.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

