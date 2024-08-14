Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $129.08 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 18,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

