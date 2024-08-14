Independence Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 41.7% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

