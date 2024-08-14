Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Releases Earnings Results

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

