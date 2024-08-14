Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

