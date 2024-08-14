Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 55,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

