Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hysan Development Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

