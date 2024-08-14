Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $150.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.71. 17,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

