Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.83 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $262.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $267.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,709,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

