Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Cormark increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

HBM stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.22. 1,184,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,218. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7822644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

