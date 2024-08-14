HSBC Upgrades Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) to “Buy”

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAAC stock remained flat at $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,598,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

