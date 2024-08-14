Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,987. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.