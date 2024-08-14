Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $500.21. 3,274,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

