Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

