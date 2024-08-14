Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BEEZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
