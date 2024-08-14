Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

NYSE HD opened at $350.07 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

