HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. HNI has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Insider Activity

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,384 shares of company stock worth $5,697,489. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

