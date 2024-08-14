Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.93

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 5170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Highest Performances Stock Down 12.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
