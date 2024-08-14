Hedera Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $36.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,887 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,887.051346 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05415299 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $35,285,344.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.