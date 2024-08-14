Head to Head Contrast: Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.08 billion 0.65 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -15.99 CareDx $297.08 million 4.84 -$190.28 million ($3.42) -8.07

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than CareDx. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 7 3 1 2.33 CareDx 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fortrea and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Given Fortrea’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortrea is more favorable than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% CareDx -53.73% -53.65% -33.44%

Summary

Fortrea beats CareDx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea



Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About CareDx



CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

