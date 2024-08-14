Head to Head Contrast: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) vs. RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 6 0 2.86 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and RCF Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $7.31 billion 5.31 $1.94 billion $0.95 81.59 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 8.44% 7.16% 4.88% RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24%

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats RCF Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

