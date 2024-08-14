HC Wainwright Trims Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Target Price to $45.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 229.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

