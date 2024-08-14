HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.73% from the stock’s current price.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 2.1 %

TRML opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

