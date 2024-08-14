HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.73% from the stock’s current price.
Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 2.1 %
TRML opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
