HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.73% from the stock’s current price.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 2.1 %

TRML opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.