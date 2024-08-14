HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.91 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.10.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

