HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 407.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 225.98% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.