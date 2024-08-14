HC Wainwright Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $6.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RLYB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

