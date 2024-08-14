Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 613,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.