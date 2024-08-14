Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. 1,623,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.