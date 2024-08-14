Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 585,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,172. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

