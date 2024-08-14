Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. 301,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,681. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

