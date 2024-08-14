Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $570,133.70 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 2,305,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,258. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
