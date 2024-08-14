Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

