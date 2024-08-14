Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HOFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.