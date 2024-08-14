Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $74.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

