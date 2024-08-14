Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

