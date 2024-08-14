Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $153.11

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.11, but opened at $159.68. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $159.68, with a volume of 135 shares.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Serve Robotics Is Serving Up a Selling Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.