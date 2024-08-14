Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $153.11

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.11, but opened at $159.68. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $159.68, with a volume of 135 shares.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

