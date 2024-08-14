Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 60,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Grid Metals
Grid Metals Price Performance
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.