GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.8 %
GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
