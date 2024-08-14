GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Report on GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.