Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $276.91. 49,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $278.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

