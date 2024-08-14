Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. 583,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

